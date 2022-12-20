(Jefferson City, MO) -- Communities are invited to attend an informational webinar and to apply to finance capital projects through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says that the State Revolving Fund applications must be submitted by March 1, 2023 to receive top priority for loan financing. The webinar is scheduled for January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., which can be found through the D-N-R’s website. The financing is for construction projects that improve water quality and protect the public’s health.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Texas man admitted to targeting a St. Louis woman in a $1.2 million romance scam. 37-year-old Rotimi (row-tee-mee) Oladimeji (oh-la-di-mej-ee) admits to taking advantage of the woman while he and two others began scamming her using a Belgian identity. They made plans to meet with her, but never following through, even leaving her waiting at the Missouri Botanical Garden at one point. He also began a pattern of texts requesting electronic transfers of cash between October 2019 and March 2020. Oladimeji admitted to taking part of the money for his role in the scam. The majority went to others in Nigeria and in the U.S. Each guilty count carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Sentencing is March 23.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A winter storm watch is in effect for all of northern and most of central Missouri, and a wind chill watch is in effect for southwest and south central Missouri. Snowfall and extreme temperatures are expected Thursday into Friday of this week. Several inches of snowfall is expected in addition to bitter cold temperatures and strong winds, which could make for hazardous holiday travel conditions. An arctic front will move through the Show-Me State, which is expected to make temperatures plunge around 40 degrees below what Missouri normally should be seeing this time of year. At least two inches of snow is expected in most areas of the state, with some regions potentially seeing more. If you do plan on doing any driving for the holidays, try to do so before Thursday.
(Chesterfield, MO) -- Republican Senator Bill Eigel of Weldon Springs sent a letter to Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation saying a holiday-themed drag queen performance could be a violation of local ordinance as well a state statute. The Drag Queen Christmas event held on Wednesday December 21st is going into its 8th consecutive year. Senator Eigel cites city code of knowingly furnishing pornographic material to minors, in addition to state statute which covers the same, as reasons for why this show should not take place. He says these performances should be restricted to adult audiences of 18 years or older, adding that failure to ensure no one under 18 gets through the doors is a criminal offense and should be subject to arrest by Chesterfield police. He calls on the mayor to take action to ensure the venue doesn’t allow anyone under 18 to participate in the event.
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Health says the state is experiencing very high flu activity. The latest weekly report shows the flu is hitting the 5-24-year-olds the hardest. Eastern Missouri has the most cases followed by the southwest part of the state. Seven influenza-associated deaths reported this flu season already. Five flu outbreaks and two school closures have been reported so far.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Congress has passed stricter safety regulations for tourist duck boats – the same type of boat that sank in Branson in 2018, killing 17 people aboard. Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley co-sponsored the proposed regulations, which are included in a national defense funding bill. Under the plan approved, the World War Two-era boats, which can travel on land and water, must require passengers to wear life jackets and remove canopies that make it easier for tourists to escape. The deadly duck boat sinking occurred after a fast-moving storm swept into Table Rock Lake and operators allegedly failed to listen to severe weather reports. The proposed regulations await President Joe Biden’s action.