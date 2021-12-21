(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state constitutional deadline is pressing on members of the redistricting panels in the Missouri Legislature. The two groups met Monday without voting on new political district boundaries that would be used in the 2022 elections. Both will meet again Thursday. If they can’t agree on those boundaries the job will be completed by judges. Thursday is the deadline for the panels to submit a tentative plan for the proposed districts to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Fourteen months after it became legal, medical marijuana sales in Missouri have topped 200 million dollars. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the program has more than 150 thousand patients and involved more than three thousand caregivers. There are about 300 facilities operating as cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, testing laboratories, transporters, and sellers of seed to providers. Missouri is one of 21 states with a law on record controlling the sale of medical marijuana.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush is speaking out against U-S Senator Joe Manchin’s indication that he won’t support the Build Back Better Act. That effectively dooms President Biden’s historic spending bill. Bush, a Missouri Democrat, says Senator Manchin of West Virginia, is blocking vital resources and, “St. Louis deserves the president’s entire agenda to be signed into law and nothing less.” All G-O-P members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are against the plan.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The ribbon is now officially cut for the new Bicentennial Bridge pedestrian bridge in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson was part of A Monday ceremony that opened the 830-foot bridge which connects the Capitol area and spans to Adrian’s Island on the Missouri River. Ameren Missouri says the project was a detailed undertaking, including electrical infrastructure changes like power poles and lines right next to the Union Pacific Railroad. In all, Ameren says its work alone is worth around 650-thousand of the nearly five million dollar project.
(Undated) -- U-S gas prices have dropped by six cents over the last two weeks – to a national average of three dollars, 41 cents a gallon. Despite the drop, the price of gas is still more than a dollar higher than it was during December of last year. Triple-A Missouri reports the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in this state is two dollars, 96 cents a gallon. That means drivers in Missouri are paying the fourth-lowest gas price average in the country. Prices nationwide range from 4-77 in the San Francisco Bay area to 2-83 a gallon in Houston, Texas. Industry watchers say the prices have been falling for a month but are still high.