(Jefferson City, MO) -- The next Missouri budget year is expected to have a revenue decline of 419-million dollars, but Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden thinks that revenue projection is very conservative. Rowden says budget leaders are viewing state finances through a two-year lens because the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are still hard to fully understand. He says he thinks Fiscal Year 2022 is bad, but not really bad. Rowden says Fiscal Year 2023 could be “really bad.” Rowden is a Republican from Columbia. He says Missouri is never in as bad a financial position as most other states because it balances its budget each year. The budget year begins in July.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Saying this is a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 24 pardons Monday. These are the first pardons the governor has granted since taking office. He also decided to commute three former drug offenders to house arrest. Parson says he has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and he will keep working to reduce the backlog his administration inherited. At last report, there were almost 37-hundred clemency applications pending.
(Washington, DC) -- A Missouri congresswoman who serves on the Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill says she's heartbroken over the 145 recent COVID-19 deaths at state veterans' homes. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler's district includes the Warrensburg and Mexico veterans' homes. There have been 17 COVID deaths at the Warrensburg home since September, along with 15 at the Mexico facility. An independent investigation conducted by St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale found that Missouri Veterans Commission headquarters failed to recognize the COVID outbreak. Governor Parson says changes must be made involving the operations of state veterans' homes. He says his office will see that it's done.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Auditor Nicole Galloway says through the end of October, more than three-point-eight-billion dollars in federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits were distributed among Missourians without a job. Her report shows Missouri government agencies and nonprofit organizations received another almost 23-million dollars through federal programs. Several federal laws enacted and executive actions taken this year provided unemployment aid, including the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Some of those assistance programs have already ended; others are scheduled to end this month.
(Undated) -- The state’s virtual job fair today (Tuesday) will focus on recruiting entry-level health care workers. More than 300 employers from the profession are signed up to participate in the event from 10:00 a-m to 2:00 p-m. Jobs include dietary aides, phlebotomists, office and clerical work, housekeeping, medical and nurse assistants, patient care technicians and janitorial work. To register, go to returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com