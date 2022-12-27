(Statewide) -- Christmas and a winter storm are over with, but an air travel meltdown has left many passengers still stranded around the U.S. Nearly 3,700 flights were canceled by later afternoon Monday and another 6,400 had been delayed. Southwest Airlines had the largest share of the delays and cancellations. Some of the airports with the biggest issues are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, Dallas Love Field and Phoenix Sky Harbor. Southwest says it is experiencing disruptions across its network as a result of the winter storm’s lingering effects on the totality of its operations.
(Statewide) -- Twenty-seven states are raising their minimum wage in 2023, including Missouri. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says Missouri’s minimum wage will increase from the current $11.15 to 12-dollars-an-hour. The pay increase is the result of the passage of Proposition B in 2018. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and has not changed since 2009.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is once again requiring masks, beginning today (Tuesday). The requirement is for all visitors and staff at the Arch, regardless of vaccination status. The Gateway Arch National Park’s Facebook page says the decision is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifying St. Louis as having high coronavirus infection levels. Cloth masks are not allowed. Paper surgical masks will be available.
(Kansas City, MO) – Spire natural gas customers in Missouri are no longer being asked to conserve energy. The utility services Kansas City and most of western Missouri, and also services the Missouri portion of the St. Louis metro area. Spire had asked its customers to cut back on natural gas usage because the winter storm was cutting into its gas supply. Spire officials say customer response helped them manage their supplies and that the conservation request has been canceled.
(Statewide) -- Missouri has received two payments of 35-million-dollars from an opioid settlement with four of the country’s largest drug companies. The State Attorney General’s Office says the money will be used to help victims and fund treatment and drug reduction programs. The settlement resolves thousands of civil lawsuits filed against the companies beginning in 2014 by local and state governments. The companies are Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.