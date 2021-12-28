(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state investigating into hacking allegations against the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been completed, with the results passed on to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. When a reporter for the newspaper discovered a flaw on a state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website Governor Mike Parson accused the reporting of “hacking.” The reporter found that the flaw left more than 100 thousand educators’ Social Security numbers vulnerable. A spokesperson for the state agency had intended to thank the newspaper for its work before the governor made the accusations. The prosecutor will decide whether to file criminal charges.
(Berkeley, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a report of shots fired on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker said the shooting happened at about 2:00 p-m near mile marker 238. Troopers found at least one bullet hold in the MoDOT vehicle, but no person was hit. Investigators don’t know who fired the shot, what type of weapon was used, and why someone would shoot at the vehicle.
(Branson, MO) -- Branson police have identified the human remains as an M-M-A fighter who was reported missing last year. A man searching for deer antlers made the discovery near Branson December 22nd. David Koenig was last seen in March of 2020. Officers and the Taney County Coroner’s Office searched the area and recovered most of the skeletal remains and personal items. A preliminary investigation found no signs of trauma and the death doesn’t appear to be the result of foul play. Authorities say they never quit looking for Koenig and conducted many searches, including excavations of areas showing the ground had been disturbed.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The federal government may demand St. Louis refund the money it spent on the development of the idled Loop Trolley. The mayor’s office received a letter from the Federal Transit Authority Monday. It gives the city until February 1st to submit a plan to restart the service at least four days a week featuring three vehicles. The trolley would need to be operating by June 1st. It shut down operations amid growing financial losses two years ago. The project carried a price tag of 51 million dollars, with more than 37 million covered by federal grants.
(Troy, MO) -- If you are looking for a way to put your live Christmas tree to use, you don’t have to look very far. There are several options, including turning the tree into mulch. Many municipalities offer mulching services. Gardeners can cut the tree branches and place them over perennial beds to help protect them from frost and snow. They also work as a habitat for wildlife in your yard and fish in a pond. Team members at Cuivre River State Park say they will recycle your live Christmas trees until January 16th. The donated trees are sunk into Lake Lincoln to improve the natural fish habitat.