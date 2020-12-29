(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri has released new statewide employer survey results. The report tracks the state’s economy and workforce by fiscal year from 400 employers located in metro areas and 290 from non-metro areas. The data show that during the next year, 56 percent of employers expect staffing levels to remain the same as this year. Sixty-two percent of businesses report concerns about the workforce becoming ill, while 60 percent have experienced supply chain disruptions. The survey found that one-in-four respondents said COVID-19 was a barrier to expanding employment, but a shortage of workers with knowledge and skills continues to be the largest barrier to expansion.
(Rockford, IL) -- The U-S Army special forces sergeant accused of killing three men and wounded three more people was a former Missouri resident. Thirty-seven-year-old Duke Webb lived in Sikeston. Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the Rockford, Illinois shooting incident Saturday night. Investigators say Webb had no known ties to the men who were killed – 65-year-old Thomas Furseth, 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork, and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff. Webb apparently just walked into the building and started shooting. Investigators say he has admitted to the shooting and it was captured on video surveillance.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- A new state Senate bill aims to let two or more Missouri communities pool their resources together to boost broadband internet access. Lee’s Summit State Senator Mike Cierpiot (seer-poy) has filed the bill that would allow them to form a broadband infrastructure improvement district to contract with local providers and fund their operation through grants, bonds, or a sales tax under one percent. The infrastructure is expensive and many communities cannot afford to take on that kind of burden themselves. The new legislative session begins January 6 in Jefferson City.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports five traffic deaths and 175 vehicle crashes over the holiday period. No boating crashes or drownings were reported. A press release says 62 people were stopped for D-W-I. During last year’s holiday enforcement period, there were 278 vehicle crashes and three traffic deaths.