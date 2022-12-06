(Jefferson City, MO) -- The states of Missouri and Louisiana released the full transcript of the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci. It was part of the landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech. Attorney General Eric Schmitt took to social media encouraging Missourians to read the deposition transcript and, in Schmitt’s words, see how COVID tyranny ruined lives and destroyed businesses. According to the transcript, Dr. Fauci said ‘I don’t recall’ 174 times.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Joplin physician pled guilty in federal court to providing false information to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements she wasn’t entitled to. 55-year-old Heather Stelling waived her right to a grand jury and pled guilty for making a false statement relating to health care. Stelling was a pain management physician who owned and operated Stelling Pain Management, LLC, in Joplin. According to the Justice Department, she continued to practice medicine in September 2018, despite believing that her medical license was suspended. She was ordered to pay over $130,000 in restitution.
(Columbia, MO) -- With the announcement on Sunday that the Mizzou Tigers will play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest on Friday, December 23rd, it was announced that participation in college football bowl games may slightly improve players’ academic outcomes. In the University of Missouri study from November, academic data for the student athletes were compared with those who didn’t from 2003 to 2018. The study found that the bowl game had no impact on retention rates, but both academic eligibility rates and overall academic progress rate scores were higher among football players who competed in a bowl game. It was determined that the bowl game itself may serve as a potentially motivating factor.
(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced an extension of the REAL ID full enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025. Under the new regulations published to execute the change, Missouri will now have additional time to ensure that residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act. The D-H-S cites the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card. To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver license or nondriver ID card, you can visit one of Missouri’s more than 170 license office locations. You will be required to submit valid, original documents proving your identity, lawful status, social security number, and proof of residency.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missourians have until January 13 to file challenges to newly released maps of broadband coverage when determining Missouri’s share of federal broadband funding. The Office of Broadband Development is encouraging residents to ensure homes, businesses, and communities are correctly represented on the maps to make sure locations are eligible for funding and receive their fare share. The map will determine how much of the more than $42 billion in funding will come to the state through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. In 2023, Missouri will use this funding for its Connecting All Missourians initiative. View the FCC National Broadband Map at broadband map (dot) FCC (dot) gov.