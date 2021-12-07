(St. Louis, MO) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says a suspect has been taken into custody in the shooting last Friday of a Metro bus driver. Passengers tell police they heard on gunshot at about 7:10 p-m, the bus went out of control, and crashed. Bus driver Jonathan Cobb is hospitalized in critical condition with a head wound. No bus passengers were injured in the crash. The Major Case Squad says it has 20 investigators working on the case. The suspect’s name and age haven’t been released.
(Lebanon, MO) -- Authorities report one soldier has been killed and two others booked into the Laclede County Jail after a robbery spree Friday night in Lebanon. Twenty-three-year-old Ethan Williams was fatally wounded during one break-in. Blake R. Paulson and Zackary Gillis have been charged with second-degree murder, burglary, and stealing. Investigators say shortly after Paulson was married Friday, the three men decided to rob two homes. A 16-year-old boy living in one of the targeted homes fatally wounded Williams. Paulson and Gillis left his body behind, returned to Fort Leonard Wood, and turned themselves into base authorities.
(Ava, MO) -- The Humane Society of Missouri is reporting its staff has rescued 42 dogs from a breeding operator near Ava. A spokesperson says some of the dogs rescued were puppies just a few days old. Douglas County authorities helped the Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the dogs at a puppy mill called Cedarcrest Kennel. No arrests have been announced in connection with the operation.
(Washington, DC) -- A fifth Missourian has pleaded guilty in the January 6th hostile takeover of the U.S. Capitol. Fifty-three-year-old Paul Westover of Lake St. Louis is accused of a misdemeanor of stealing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nameplate. He was originally charged with a felony and three misdemeanors but took a plea deal to one misdemeanor count instead. Westover could get six months in prison, five years of probation and could pay a five-thousand-dollar fine. Seventeen Missouri residents have been charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, and five have now pleaded guilty.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Due to the passage of a legislative bill, Missouri’s new candidate filing deadline is in December for an upcoming election. A news release from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the deadline for candidates for the April 2022 General Municipal Election, which includes school boards, fire districts, and city council, has been shortened by two weeks. Candidates can file December 7th through the 28th. The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann also restricts local health departments from issuing health orders and bans proof of vaccination to access public transportation.