(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state senator from northern Missouri is introducing a bill to limit the pay for public school superintendents. Senator Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina has profiled a bill that would prevent total compensation from exceeding three-and-a-half times the average total compensation for all full-time, certified teachers working in the district. Missouri has 551 public and charter schools. The bill would come up next legislative session – which starts January 6th in Jefferson City.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's attorney general and 50 other attorneys general have reached an 86-million dollar settlement with the nation's fourth-largest mortgage servicer. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the consent judgment resolves allegations that Nationstar violated consumer protection laws during its servicing of mortgage loans. Schmitt says the agreement will provide 850-thousand dollars in relief, for more than 800 Missouri consumers.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Seventy-six-million dollars in federal money will be flowing to Missouri's K-through-12 schools, once Governor Parson signs the supplemental budget bill. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith of Carthage says the one-point-two-billion-dollar supplemental budget includes 75-point-six million dollars for school nutrition services. That money will reimburse Missouri's schools, for feeding students during the COVID pandemic. Missouri lawmakers approved the supplemental budget with large bipartisan votes in both chambers. Smith says the funding is very important to local school districts.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state lawmaker who is critical of taxes has filed legislation to reduce the personal property assessment rate from 33 percent to one percent over five years. Weldon Spring G-O-P State Senator Bill Eigel's bill would reduce the rate, over five years. Current Missouri law requires that personal property be assessed at 33-and-a-third-percent of its true value.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says he’s making sure Missouri is getting a healthy share of federal broadband funding. Blunt addressed Missouri Farm Bureau members during their annual meeting over the weekend, saying the ReConnect program has invested 200-Million dollars in Missouri – which is 20-percent of all support nationwide. The Missouri Republican says the pandemic has highlighted the need for expanded broadband in rural areas. In 2018, Blunt says Missouri got more than 250-Million dollars through the Connect America fund which was 17-percent of the funds nationally.