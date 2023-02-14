(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s 55,000 state workers are another step closer to getting a pay increase. The Missouri House has passed the governor’s request to give them an 8.7-percent pay increase and a two-dollar-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working nights and weekends. The plan comes as the state grapples with about seven-thousand open positions. The legislation moves to the Missouri Senate.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer has reintroduced a bill that aims to lower flood insurance costs. According to Luetkemeyer, his bill ensures that anyone who buys a private plan is not penalized by the National Flood Insurance Program. He says the benefit of consumer choice in the flood insurance market is the opportunity for Americans to find affordable plans that best fit their needs. Luetkemeyer, a Republican from east-central Missouri’s St. Elizabeth, says a growing private market removes financial risk from the U.S. taxpayers.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A piece of legislation aims to clarify what motorcycle drivers can and can’t do when behind the wheel. The bill from State Representative Doug Mann, of Columbia, proposes to allow motorcycles to operate between stopped and slow-moving lanes of traffic. It provides definitions for ‘lane filtering’ and ‘lane splitting’, in addition to allowing a motorcycle operator overtaking and passing vehicles in the same lane as long as they’re not going over the speed limit. The proposal explains that the creation of the new section, relating to motorcycle operation, does not necessarily authorize lane splitting. It also places drivers at guilt if they attempt to impede or prevent an operator from riding their motorcycle.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 30-day federal operation has led to the capture of more than 800 fugitives aimed at fighting violent crime in 10 U.S. cities, including in Kansas City. The U.S. Department of Justice says the “Operation North Star Two” sting focused on violent crimes like homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault, who used guns in committing their crimes. The Missouri Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Aaron Payne as part of the operation. He was wanted in Texas for strangling someone.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri, which seeks to end Missouri’s use of public defender waiting lists. Circuit Judge William Hickle says the state needs to provide counsel to defendants in criminal cases in time to assist the accused with critical stages of the process like bail or bond hearings. He says that council, at a minimum, must be provided within two weeks of qualifying for court-appointed counsel. The state could appeal the ruling.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City has filed legislation that he says would clarify Missouri’s abortion laws. Following last year's Roe v. Wade ruling, Missouri's ban on most abortions began, but Razer says the definitions of abortion and pregnancy create a gray area that’s confusing. He says the law isn’t clear regarding the use of contraception and wants Missouri’s definition of abortion to specifically get rid of it, explaining that the definition implies that you can’t use medicine intended not to increase the likelihood of a live birth. Gov. Mike Parson said in June 2022 that state law hasn’t changed the legality of contraceptives, adding that they are not abortions.