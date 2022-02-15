(Kansas City, MO) -- American Airlines Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington D-C had to make an unscheduled landing in Kansas City as an out-of-control passenger caused a disturbance. Passengers and crew say 50-year-0ld Juan Remberto Rivas tried to get into the secured cockpit and tried to open a door while the aircraft was in flight. A flight attendant hit the man on the head with a coffee pot and some passengers wrangled the man down. The flight continued to D-C without him.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has announced plans to use more than 400 million dollars to increase internet access to more Missourians. That money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (or ARPA) to increase broadband internet access, and to adopt new programs and assistance statewide. B-J Tanksley is the director of the Missouri Office of Broadband Development. He says they’re working to increase broadband access in every corner of the state, affecting hundreds of thousands of Missourians. Tanksley also says he needs to hire more creative people to help contribute expertise.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Diapers can take a big bite out of a family’s budget. State Representative Patty Lewis, a Democrat from Kansas City, has filed a bill that would exempt diapers from sales tax. Under the bill, diapers include those for small children and adults who are incapable of controlling their bladder or bowel movements. The legislation has not yet been assigned to a committee.
(Undated) -- Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley continues to be criticized about a photo of Hawley raising a fist to a January sixth crowd. Now, he has put that photo on a coffee mug. His campaign has blasted out an email with the “Made In America” mug as an item you can buy. Missouri Congressman Billy Long, a fellow Republican running for the state’s other U-S Senate seat, posted on Twitter a photo of one of the mugs at a Republican event over the weekend, claiming the mugs had a “Made in China” sticker on them. Hawley announced his endorsement that same day for one of Long’s opponents, Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, in her bid for the U-S Senate.
(Undated) -- A former NASA astronaut is scheduled to speak at Missouri University of Science and Technology on March 7th. Sandra Magnus, a Missouri S&T alum, will talk about her career in engineering and space. Magnus flew her first mission to the International Space Station in 2002 aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis and returned to the space station in 2008. She took her last flight in 2011 on the final journey of Atlantis, the mission that ended NASA’s shuttle program. The free event is open to the public, but reservations are required to attend in person.