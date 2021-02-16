(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is being urged to approve funding for a water reservoir that would serve 10 counties in the northwestern part of the state. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman of Cosby wants the Legislature to approve a resolution supporting long-term state funding for the big project to provide a source of drinking water for the region. The state’s total annual cost would be limited to one-and-a-half-million dollars. Supporters of the project say the lake would also provide fishing and recreational opportunities.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services says it will work with local agencies to help seniors get their needed vaccinations for COVID-19. The D-H-S-S says it will partner with the state’s Area Agencies on Aging through the online registration process and coordinating rides to vaccination appointments. Seniors will also be notified when it is time to get the second dose of the vaccine. All Missourians 65 years old and above are eligible to receive the vaccine. Assistance can be obtained by calling their local A-A-A toll-free hotline.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A western Missouri woman has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after leaving a fatally-wounded man at a fire state. Witnesses told a Jackson County deputy they heard 27-year-old Sarah Devera pounding on the Inter City Fire Protection District door last Friday and screaming, “I shot him!” She left but was taken into custody later. She told investigators she shot 31-year-old Zachary Jewell because she thought he was going to shoot her. No firearms were found on the victim and Devera’s statements were contradicted by surveillance video.
(Springfield, MO) -- Two more Missourians have been arrested by the F-B-I after turning themselves in. Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick were arrested Friday. Both are charged with committing unlawful activity on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct. F-B-I agents had arrested a Blue Springs man the day before, accusing him of conspiring to impede certification of the Electoral College vote.
(Wentzville, MO) -- A 21-year-old driver was wounded by police Saturday after a high-speed chase in Wentzville. Authorities say a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper had tried to stop a vehicle on U-S Highway 61 shortly before midnight. A Wentzville police officer who was also responding spotted a second car that appeared to be following the trooper’s vehicle. When that second vehicle slammed into the trooper’s vehicle, the first driver took off. When the driver of the second vehicle backed into the police squad car, the officer shot him. No names have been released. It isn’t clear how badly the driver was hurt.