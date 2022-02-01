(Warrensburg, MO) -- Attorneys for the Missouri man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers Nick and Justin Diemel are asking for another delay. Garland Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His trial has already been delayed once. The Diemel brothers had traveled to Nelson’s farm in July 2019 to collect a 250-thousand-dollar debt. Investigators say he shot them both to death. The trial is scheduled to start June 6th. The request for a delay was submitted Monday and another hearing on the matter is set for next week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A major winter storm is forecast for much of Missouri through the end of the week. The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads if at all possible, because of the ice and snow. If you must travel, you can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road conditions. The agency says all available crews will be out working 12-hour shifts throughout the day and night, but staffing is short so it may take crews longer to treat and clear the roads. You can equip your car or truck with a winter weather emergency kit with things like medications, a phone charger, a blanket, bottled water, nonperishable food, and a flashlight.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The volatile topic of redistricting is expected to pick up steam this week in the Missouri Senate. State senators must decide between two plans – either the Senate version or the one that’s already passed in the House. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz of Sullivan says the legislature is facing a deadline. Some lawmakers want a plan to be presented to the governor before candidate filing starts on February 22nd.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has confirmed his support for the new state health director, despite protests from hundreds of people rallying at the Capitol rotunda. Don Kauerauf is waiting for confirmation by the Missouri Senate. The protesters were speaking out against Kauerauf’s pro-vaccine statements. Parson maintains that his nominee supports constitutional rights and opposes mandates. He says certain officials are grandstanding for political reason “without any regard for the trust.” Some of the signs seen Monday called the governor a “Commie.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting on an Amtrak train earlier this month after a Monday standoff that lasted about five-and-a-half hours. K-M-B-C reports the person of interest in the death of 30-year-old Richie T. Aaron Junior of Independence was finally taken into custody at about 8:00 p-m at an apartment complex. Investigations think Aaron was killed while the train was stopped at the depot in Lee’s Summit. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. Police say a woman who was in the apartment with the suspect was able to get out safely.