(St. Joseph, MO) -- A Missouri healthcare cost sharing charity has been shut down by the federal government for alleged fraud and money laundering. St. Joseph-based Medical Cost Sharing Incorporated is a Christian nonprofit with members paying premiums. In return, the charity is supposed to cover the bulk of the costs, but that’s allegedly not what was happening. The Kansas City Star reports since the charity began in 2013, Medical Cost Sharing has collected roughly $7.5 million in membership fees, but an estimated $246,000 of money collected actually went toward sharing the cost of health care bills. The federal agencies have seized the assets of James McGinnis and Craig Reynolds, including their St. Joseph homes. McGinnis and Reynolds have not been criminally charged and they have denied committing fraud.
(Washington, D.C.) -- When the national public health emergency ends in May, the days of free COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines will go away for many Missourians. The out-of-pocket cost for these items will depend on your health insurance. The federal government is still offering up to four coronavirus test kits per household until they run out. The tests are available by going to covid.gov/tests The health emergency is scheduled to end May 11.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A nationwide violent crime operation has landed 62 suspects in Kansas City behind bars. The U.S. Marshals Service’s “Operation North Star 2” was a 30-day crackdown focused on the top 10 U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates per capita. Agents targeted fugitives wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault, with armed suspects being at the top of their list. In total, the nationwide sting included the arrests of 833 fugitives. Investigators say they seized 181 guns, more than $229,000 in cash and more than 160 kilograms of illegal drugs.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House of Representatives is considering a bill that proposes modifications for the Ticket to Work Health Assurance Program, which provides medical care for working people with disabilities from age 16 to 64. Republican Rep. Melanie Stinnett of Springfield wants to limit some of the restrictions on individuals with disabilities and their income. Currently, disabled workers have to pay a premium for program participation if their income exceeds just over $14,000. Under this proposed legislation, it would extend that to about $34,000. In addition, the bill would also disregard the first $50,000 of earned income of a spouse. There wasn’t opposition when this bill was introduced in committee and a vote hasn’t yet taken place on the matter.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation, or SAFE Act has passed a Senate Emerging Issues committee. It’s designed to ban gender transition treatments among minors, including preventing doctors and healthcare providers from performing the procedures on children. The bill proposes to that any provider who refers or provides such procedures could be subject to discipline for unprofessional conduct. In responding to a similar bill, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Democratic Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City says that politicians are pushing an agenda of discrimination and hate has contributed to the problem. The bill now heads to the Senate floor for debate.