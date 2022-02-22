(Undated) -- A federal alert has caused some Family Dollar stores in Missouri to temporarily close. The U-S Food and Drug Administration says several categories of F-D-A-regulated products bought at Family Dollar stores in six states -- including Missouri -- from January of last year through the present may be unsafe. That’s due to “insanitary conditions” -- including a rodent infestation -- found at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas. The F-D-A says possible contaminated items include pet food, human food, vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, skincare product, feminine hygiene products, and surgical masks worn by the public to guard against COVID-19.
>>Property Taxes Up for Debate in Missouri Senate
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri senators are set to get back to business today (Tuesday) after having Presidents Day off. While Congressional redistricting continues to be a contentious issue, there are other topics like property taxes. Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is sponsoring a measure that would allow growth in assessed property values to be limited by law. Democrat Steven Roberts of St. Louis is sponsoring a proposal to freeze property tax assessments for senior citizens. Both measures await action from the entire Missouri Senate.
>>Highway Patrol Report Clears Journalist Accused of Being a Hacker
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The police investigation into a newspaper reporter’s story of a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website weakness is now public. The 158-page report cleared a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist of hacking accusations. That weakness allowed him to see the personal information of teachers in the state, including their social security numbers. The Missouri Highway Patrol’s report says the flaw had there since 2011 and that the reporter did not see “anything that was not publicly available, nor was he in a place he should not have been.” The report was released shortly after the Cole County prosecuting attorney said he would not be filing charges in connection with the investigation. Governor Mike Parson called for the investigation and said he wanted charges pressed against the reporter whom he referred to as a “hacker.”
>>State May Require High Schoolers to Fill Out Student Aid Paperwork
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri could require high school students to fill out a free application for federal student aid, known as the FAFSA (FAF-sah), before graduating. The FAFSA is used to consider eligibility for federal grants, federal loans, and state grants. The Missouri Senate Education Committee is considering the requirement proposed by State Senator Karla Eslinger. She cites a report that says high school graduates in Missouri last year left over 71-point-three million dollars in Pell grant money “on the table” by not filling out FAFSA paperwork. There were also discussions about how to make the application process more user-friendly.
>>Convoy Honors 13-Year-Old Boy Who Loved Trucks
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Truckers show solidarity in Missouri’s capital city, but not for political reasons. A convoy of semis, tractor trailers and dump trucks gathered in rural Cole County Monday and drove to Jefferson City as part of a funeral processional for a 13-year-old boy. Dalton Frank followed around his dad and uncle -- who own Frank Boys Trucking, cleaning Peterbilts and learning from drivers how they worked. Dalton Frank died suddenly on Valentine's Day -- his cause of death has not been disclosed. His family says Dalton always wanted to be part of a convoy, prompting about 150 truck drivers to escort his body to Jefferson City, where he was buried.