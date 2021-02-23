(Kennett, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri are still searching for suspects in the deadly shooting early Sunday at the Kennett American Legion building. K-B-O-A Radio reports one victim was killed, and four others were wounded. Updated reports indicate two of the other four victims remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting Kennett Police with its investigation. Kennett is located in Missouri’s Bootheel region near the Arkansas state line.
(Moberly, MO) -- Rural Missouri towns are hopeful that Tractor Supply will keep Orscheln Farm and Home stores open, after their merger. Tractor Supply has purchased Moberly-based Orscheln for 297-million dollars. Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips says the Orscheln store is an important part of the town, selling goods like tools and livestock feed. The mayor tells W-G-E-M Radio the store also provides critical jobs for his community. Orscheln operates 61 stores across rural Missouri, and Tractor Supply has 27 Missouri store locations. A Tractor Supply spokeswoman says it's business as usual right now for those stores, and that no other plans have been announced at this time.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Senate leader compares Missouri to the Wild West, in terms of unregulated slot machines. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) tells K-T-U-I Radio in Sullivan that there are thousands of illegal slot machines across the state, including many along the I-44 corridor. Schatz says there are 10-to-15-thousand of these slot machines in Missouri right now.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Department of Transportation crews are blaming what they describe as a "brutal February" for an early pothole season. There were numerous snowstorms and several ice storms across the state during this month and the transportation department says it will have 300 pothole patching crews working to patch holes. The agency spent 18-million dollars filling 760-thousand potholes in 2020.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would honor a Missouri soldier who was killed in action in Afghanistan will be heard by a Missouri House committee today (Tuesday). The House Veterans Committee will hear testimony on a bill that would designate the Missouri National Guard Armory in Joplin as the Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Memorial Armory. Sergeant Crow was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an I-E-D. He was assigned to the 203rd Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard in Joplin.