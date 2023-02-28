(Jefferson City, MO) -- With the signature of Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson, state employees will begin seeing an 8.7% pay increase as well as a $2 per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working nights and weekends. Parson signed House Bill 14 in downtown Jefferson City, where thousands of state employees gathered to cheer him on. The bill, that follows a 7.5-percent pay increase in 2022 for state employees, will cost taxpayers an additional 600-million-dollars. The pay increase does not include statewide elected officials, legislative members, and judges. State employees will see pay increases reflected in their March 31 paychecks.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri-based nonprofit behavioral health provider has admitted to making false statements in claims for services not provided to foster youth and agreed to a service of compliance measures, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. In a separate civil settlement, Great Circle of Webster Groves, Missouri agreed to pay over $1.8 million, of which 933-thousand is restitution that was doubled under the False Claims Act. The non-prosecution agreement was entered into partly because the nonprofit provides behavioral health services to children with special needs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division, and a conviction resulting in exclusion from federal programs could jeopardize that.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A special judge has given St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner 14 days to respond to an effort designed to remove her from office. Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed paperwork to try to get Gardner immediately removed from office. The move is in response to Gardner’s office failing to put a man back in jail for robbery after violating his bond more than 50 times. That man is the suspect in a traffic crash this month that cost a Tennessee teenager both of her legs. Judge John Torbitzy’s order says Gardner needs to respond by the deadline or judgement will be taken against her. Despite mounting and political pressure, Gardner has not indicated that she plans to quit.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has moved into pothole repair mode. The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews are already focusing on pothole repairs across the state and will continue through the spring. MoDOT’s Natalie Roark says Missouri is already seeing a high number of potholes developing on the state’s highways. Of the 34-thousand miles of roadway in Missouri, the department patched more than 800,000 potholes last year. Potholes on local streets and subdivisions should be reported to local city or county maintenance departments. Drivers can report the location of potholes on state-maintained roads by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT. When you see a Department of Transportation worker making repairs, state law requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane.
(Pensacola, FL) -- A bank worker allegedly sold the identities of customers in four states, including Missouri, stealing more than 125-thousand-dollars in 2019. The Regions Bank employee is accused of getting the names, ID card numbers, and bank account information. Three other suspects then allegedly used the personal information to steal money from accounts in Missouri, Florida, Alabama, and Iowa. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida says at least 18 customers were victims of the bank fraud and identity theft ring. The Missouri case involved a joint investigation by the FBI and the Jefferson City Police Department.