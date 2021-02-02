(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than half of the state’s weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be going to larger hospitals in each region of Missouri. A Monday press release from the state Health Department says the hospitals chosen were based upon the ability to complete five-thousand vaccinations per week. Another 23 percent will go to mass vaccination events, and eight percent each will go to local public health departments, federally qualified health centers, and other community providers. The release says the hospitals not selected to get half of the weekly doses can still request vaccine through a Missouri Health Department process.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- We learned new details Monday about the Parson administration's supplemental budget request. The Missouri House Budget Committee was hearing testimony on the 799-million-dollar supplemental budget request. Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says 269 million dollars of that is state general revenue dollars. The remaining 500-plus million involves federal money and other funds.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers have heard details about COVID's impact on the state fair in west-central Missouri's Sedalia. The Parson administration wants lawmakers to approve one-point-six million dollars to cover COVID-19 revenue losses impacting the State Fair fee fund. State officials say the State Fair in Sedalia has lost significant revenue due to cancellations of off-season and fair events. That includes event rental fees, gate admissions, camping fees, entry fees, and sponsorship fees. The Missouri State Fair has also had to purchase substantial amounts of janitorial and sanitizing supplies, along with a large quantity of additional signage to help ensure the safety of staff and event participants.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's state labor director will testify today (Tuesday) about what caused unemployment overpayments and the Missouri Department of Labor's subsequent request for reimbursement. The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight will hold a hearing and Labor director Anna Hui will testify. While the department said last week that 96-million in unemployment benefits were overpaid between last January and September, House Special Committee on Government Oversight Chairman Jered Taylor says he's now hearing that the amount totals more than 100-million. Taylor encourages Missourians who can't attend the hearing in-person to fill out written testimony and let the committee know how this issue has impacted them.
(Sedalia, MO) -- State officials have announced that a manufacturing company in Sedalia is expanding. The state Department of Economic Development says Prysmian (pronounced PRIS-mehan) Group plans to hire 30 new employees in Pettis County for the first phase. Sedalia economic development director Jessica Craig says the company is actively recruiting workers now. It is investing three-and-a-half-million dollars into the expansion, including new equipment and building renovations. Prysmian manufactures aluminum building wire products.