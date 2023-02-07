(Bonne Terre- MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will not block Tuesday's scheduled execution of Leonard Taylor. Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killings of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children in St. Louis County. In a statement from the governor, he says, Taylor "brutally murdered a mother and her three children. The evidence shows Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty." Taylor claims he's innocent and that he was in the state of California at the time of their deaths. The execution could happen as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush announced that Michael Brown Senior, the father of Michael Brown, will be her guest at President Biden’s State of the Union Address tonight in Washington, D.C. Bush calls the opportunity to have Brown as her guest at the State of the Union an honor. She said that the events that took place in Ferguson, MO in 2014 caused her to want to become a public servant. Bush introduced the Michael Brown Bill last Congress, which would provide victims and families affected by police violence access to the mental health services.
(High Springs, FL) -- Two Missouri children were found at a Florida grocery store in High Springs, Florida almost one year after they were reported missing in Clay County, Missouri. Brooke Gilley and Aiden Gilley were found at a Winn-Dixie supermarket with their non-custodial mother, 36-year-old Kristi Nicole Gilley, who was detained and arrested on a kidnapping warrant. The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family, according to High Springs Police. The children had been reported missing since March 5, 2022 and a felony kidnapping warrant was issued that July.
(Columbia, MO) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the award of a $1 million grant to an entity in Northeast Missouri. Douglass Community Services, located in Hannibal, will use the Rural Development investment to construct a new 8,000 square foot pre-engineered steel building for offices, a thrift store, community room, as well as a food pantry. The non-profit organization currently occupies and maintains the former Hannibal Medical Center. Congressman Sam Graves expressed how proud he was to have helped secure the funding to help the organization.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s marijuana dispensaries raked in nearly $13 million worth of the product on the opening weekend of adult use sales in the Show-Me State. On Friday alone, Missouri dispensaries sold more than $5 million worth of cannabis. Of the opening weekend sales, $4.2 million worth of marijuana was purchased by Missouri medical marijuana patients, while $8.5 million were adult use purchases. The Friday sales marked 87 days after Missourians went to the polls to vote for marijuana legalization.