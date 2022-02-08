(Joplin, MO) -- A 70-year-old woman died after a train crashed into a car in Jasper County this weekend- but she was not in the car. An oncoming train collided with an unoccupied car stopped on the railroad tracks. The force of the train striking the vehicle caused the car to hit a pedestrian, Cathy Windle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that injured two children in Spanish Lake. Responding officers found two girls in the home Sunday suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives says it appears one of the kids found their parent's gun in a coat and fired it accidentally. Both girls were shot in their lower bodies. One of the victims remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the other girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt during the incident.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- The trial for a man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been delayed until next year. Attorneys for Garland Nelson had asked for the postponement last week. His double-murder trial is now scheduled to start February 6th, 2023 in Johnson County, Missouri. It had been on the court calendar for this June. The ruling Monday is the second time Nelson’s trial has been postponed. He also faces federal charges for mail fraud but no hearings have been held in that case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Budget Committee has passed a proposal that would give some state workers a pay increase – but not all of them. Committee chair Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage, wants to give 15-dollars-an-hour to workers in a “direct care role or agency,” while all other state workers would get 12-dollars-an-hour. Smith says the state must be careful not to have an unfair advantage against the private sector. State Representative Lakeysha Bosley, a Democrat from St. Louis, says those state workers have been keeping Missouri afloat during the pandemic with a staffing shortage, and failing to give them 15-dollars-an-hour would be an injustice. The measure heads to the full House for consideration.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police officers have shot and killed a man who came out of a home with a knife. Officers responded Sunday night to the home after a domestic distance call involving a child. They reported that the man refused to listen to their commands to drop the knife and instead came after them with the weapon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.