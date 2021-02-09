(Mexico, MO) -- An Audrain County Circuit judge has refused to grant bond to a 36-year-old man facing child molestation charges. William Dahl made a court appearance Monday. He is accused of the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old victim. Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger says he thinks more people have information about Dahl’s crimes and he hopes they will come forward as the case gets more attention. Dahl is related to a reserve deputy in the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested last week and his next court hearing is set for a week from today (Tuesday).
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are working out the final details of a one-year contract with free-agent catcher Yadier Molina. Molina is heading into his 18th season with the Cardinals who drafted the potential Hall of Famer out of high school in 2000. He has won nine Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, been to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game nine times, and played in two World Series. He has long been regarded as one of the best receivers in history. Details of the contract haven’t been released, but it is thought to be a one-year deal for nine-million dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Republican Caucus has voted to remove Representative Tricia Derges of Nixa from its caucus. Last week, Derges was indicted by a federal grand jury for an alleged 200-thousand-dollar stem cell fraud scheme. The indictment also accuses her of illegally prescribing narcotics and lying to federal agents. Last week, House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold removed Derges from her committee assignments and asked her to resign. Other media reports say Derges maintains her innocence and has no plans to resign.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office says this week, 81 Walmart locations and 21 Health Mart locations across Missouri will begin getting vaccines from the federal government. The release says the state did not choose which pharmacies are getting the vaccines. The doses delivered to Missouri pharmacies will be in addition to the state's weekly vaccine allotment. For more information, you can call one of these local pharmacies.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state has rolled out a new tool that allows Missourians to register to get their COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Vaccine Navigator is a tool that will notify registrants upon activation of each phase, alerting them when they become eligible. Participants will be able to get vaccinated from their health care provider if they have vaccines available or view mass vaccination events and other area providers. It will also remind individuals when it is time to schedule their second dose. To view the Navigator, go to MoStopsCovid-dot-com.
[You can register at the COVID-19 hotline 877-435-8411.]