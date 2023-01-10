(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Jason Smith is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress. This is one of the most powerful positions in Congress: as the main tax writing committee in the U.S. House. Smith represents the 8th District, which includes southeast Missouri and the Bootheel. Smith released a statement saying, "Ways and Means Republicans will build an economy that is strong by prioritizing our most valuable economic resource, the American worker.” He has served in the House since 2013.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month for the 2004 killings of his girlfriend and her three kids claims that he was in the state of California when the murders happened. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the lawyers for Leonard Taylor say the 45-year-old man is innocent in the murders of Angela Rowe and her young children in Jennings. They say Rowe and her children were killed when drug dealers showed up at her home and could not find drugs they were looking for. Prosecutors have said that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother and fled to California. Taylor’s lawyers want the St. Louis County prosecutor to request a court hearing to review the evidence.
(Booneville, MO) -- A man who served about 18 years in prison for the murder of a Missouri newspaper sports editor has been released from Boonville Correctional Center. Charles Erickson pleaded guilty to the 2001 murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt (hite-holt). The victim was found beaten and strangled in the newspaper’s parking lot. Erickson said his high school friend, Ryan Ferguson, was also involved in the crime. Ferguson’s conviction was overturned in 2013 and he was freed from prison.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The National Human Trafficking Hotline says more than three-hundred human trafficking victims were confirmed in Missouri in 2021. Most of the cases involve sex slaves, while 15 involved labor trafficking. The hotline received about 11-hundred signals in Missouri in 2021, including from a phone call, text message, an email, online chat messages and online reports. It says the venues for human trafficking are largely pornography-based, followed by motels. All this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participating this week in an effort to fight human trafficking. The national human trafficking hotline is 1-888-373-7888.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri says student who sent a snapchat with racial slurs cannot be punished by the school. The university president says a thorough review shows that “First Amendment law does not allow a public university to punish speech only because it is racist or hateful – even when that speech is diametrically opposed to our values." Mun Choi emphasized that the university condemns the message, which was between students and in review, not “and was not communicated in a way that harassed any individual." The student Meg Miller used a racist slur and made fun of the killing of Black people, and has resigned as president of the MU chapter of Turning Point USA- a right-wing student group. The national organization said "This kind of language has no place at TPUSA."