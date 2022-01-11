(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks is taking applications for the 2022 round of the Bus Grant Program. They are non-competitive grants and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants. Bus grants are available to Missouri public school districts, private schools, charter schools, and youth-focused nonprofit groups. The application deadline is May 1st.
(Harrisonville, MO) -- A 31-year-old Pleasant Hill man has been charged with a woman’s murder in Cass County. Deputies found the body of 39-year-old Sara B. Maloney Sunday afternoon. A family member had called 9-1-1 reporting Maloney hadn’t been seen since Friday. Second-degree murder charges have been filed against Levi G. Mitchell. He was arrested late that night after a brief standoff at a home in Raymore. Mitchell is being held in the Cass County Jail without bond.
(Clayton, MO) -- The St. Louis County Circuit Court will suspend all jury trials for 2 weeks because of the rise in cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The St. Louis County Presiding Judge issued the order last week suspending all criminal and civil jury trials for the weeks of Jan. 10th and Jan. 17th, citing the expectation that COVID-19 infections will continue to rise this month. All other court services remain open.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The group Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty says 19 people are living under a death sentence now. In its annual report, sixty-three percent of the condemned come from a cluster of four counties in Missouri, six from St. Louis County, two from Jefferson County, two from Mid-Missouri’s Boone County, and two from Cole County – the seat of the state government. Of the 19 set to be executed, six are Black and 13 are white. The last person executed was Ernest Lee Johnson last October. He was convicted of three brutal murders while using a hammer in Columbia back in 1994.
(Columbia, MO) -- Former Missouri Tigers head football coach Gary Pinkel will be inducted into the 2022 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. With 118 victories, he has the most wins of any football coach in the program’s history and led the Tigers to 10 bowl games. Four of his Tiger teams won conference championships. He will be officially inducted in December.