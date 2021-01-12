(Jefferson City, MO) -- The F-B-I is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D-C, prior to the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden. Federal investigators are saying the protests are most likely between Saturday and January 20th. They believe some of the people will be members of extremist groups. Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the state is taking precautions and will be ready if anything happens. The federal report says state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings could be targets. The F-B-I has received reports of threats to harm Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(Clayton, MO) -- When the St. Louis County Council meets today (Tuesday), members will be trying to reverse last week’s vote giving Lisa Clancy a second term as chairperson. Council member Rochelle Walton Gray was allowed to vote on the matter last week – even though some council members said her term had already ended. Her replacement, Shalonda Webb, will be sworn-in today. Council member Tim Fitch says he is convinced he has the support for a re-vote to oust Clancy from the top position.
(Terre Haute, IN) -- Convicted killer Lisa Montgomery is scheduled for execution at 5:00 p-m. Her sister, Diane Mattingly, says she is still hoping for a stay. Montgomery is to be put to death for the murder of a pregnant woman in Skidmore 16 years ago. Mattingly and Montgomery were separated when they were young. Mattingly says she was glad to be removed from an abusive home. Now, she feels guilty that her sister was left behind to suffer abuse for years. Mattingly is among a group petitioning President Trump to stop the planned executive in Indiana. The 52-year-old Montgomery is the first woman to face federal execution in the U-S in more than 67 years.
(Strafford, MO) -- Fire officials in southwestern Missouri report a three-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire. Crews from the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District well called to the location Monday at about 1:30 p-m. When they arrived they found the boy’s grandfather in the front yard of the home with burns he suffered trying to save the victim. He told firefighters the child was inside. The boy’s body was found in a bathroom. A coroner is investigating the death for Webster County while a fire marshal is trying to determine how the fire started.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s governor isn’t ready to say U-S Senator Josh Hawley, a fellow Republican, should resign. Many Democrats and a few Republicans have made that call after Hawley’s effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November and the deadly storming of the U-S Capitol last week. Parson says, “Everybody has to be responsible for the decision they make, good or bad,” but that’s all he will say. He was questioned following his inauguration as Missouri’s 57th governor Monday. Two major donors have pulled their financial support from Hawley and publisher Simon and Schuster has canceled Hawley’s upcoming book.