(Undated) -- Missouri businesses are invited to compete for cash prizes and help make the roadways safer in the inaugural Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Business Showdown. The BUPD Business Showdown is a new, free distracted driving prevention training course that provides participating businesses with cash incentives for employee participation. The goal of the program is to educate drivers on the dangers of cell phone-use while driving and offer solutions for preventing distraction behind the wheel. There have been several bill proposals over the years in the Missouri Legislature to ban texting while driving as the Show-Me State is one of the only states where texting while driving is legal. The event runs through March 31, 2023.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The public is invited to have the first opportunity to experience the future of transportation in Kansas City for themselves by taking a sneak peek at the new terminal at the KCI Airport. A community open house event is planned for Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event allows Missourians to get acquainted with the terminal’s new layout, parking structure, numerous amenities and inclusive features, as well as the variety of restaurant and retail options that will be available once the terminal opens for air travel. You have the option to explore the site in person or take a virtual tour online. Attendees must register online and book their timeslot to experience the terminal in person. Visit build KCI (dot) com for more info.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A former Republican state senator has died recently, according to Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly. David Doctorian died last Thursday. He was 88-years-old. He served in the Missouri Senate from 1977 to 1991. He officially became a U.S. citizen in 1963 after having immigrated from Jerusalem. He was born in Tyre (tai-ur), Lebanon on November 9, 1934. His career prior to politics included teaching at both South Shelby High School and Moberly Area Community College. Service for the 88-year-old will be on Wednesday at the First Christian Church in Macon. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis man has been arrested by the FBI on a federal charge that accuses him of being caught in an online sex sting. 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who is listed on Missouri’s sex offender registry, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. An affidavit filed in support of the complaint says Rankin responded to a posting on an anonymous chat site by an undercover detective from California. At the time of his arrest, Rankin was at a locked transition house in St. Louis that allowed him passes to go to work during the day. He was listed in the online sex offender registry after being found guilty of first-degree statutory rape.
(Iberia, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a grant to a Mid-Missouri city for the evaluation of their drinking water system. A $22,800 Drinking Water Engineering Report grant goes to the city of Iberia in Miller County. The city plans to use the grant to help meet drinking water quality standards and provides reliable water services. The funding assists the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address its drinking water needs. The D-N-R offers funding to small communities for engineering costs incurred during preparation of an engineering report.