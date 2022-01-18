(Jefferson City, MO) -- A statewide task force is recommending a variety of ways intended to help small businesses in Missouri with workforce, supply chain, funding, and broadband problems. The suggestions include improving childcare access and affordability, expanding hospitality industry apprenticeships, updating the Fast Track workforce grant program, and enhancing help for women and minority-owned businesses. Another key recommendation is to boost access to on-the-job training. A task force survey says 90-percent of Missouri business owners report labor shortages prompting them to raise wages to retain and recruit employees. Almost 60-percent of business leaders would like financial aid, such as loans, incentives or grants.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- It may not be the job you want, but companies large and small are posting “help wanted” signs all over Missouri. State Senator Dan Hegeman (heg-uh-men) says this is especially true for state government. He says government employees provide the most vulnerable in our population safety net —and not having enough workers can be the difference between life and death. Governor Parson has proposed a five and a half percent pay raise for state employees. The senator says since it involves federal money, the state is on a deadline to pass the budget.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A statewide task force has delivered a report to Governor Mike Parson recommending changes to help Missouri’s sexual violence survivors. Task force members want to boost funding to meet the number of requests for services to rape crisis centers and increase community awareness about assistance available. They also recommend ensuring that survivors have access to sexual assault nurse examiners, and that survivors can get a forensic exam, diagnostic testing, treatment, and prophylactic drugs at no cost to the victim. A Senate Bill signed into law in 2020 required the creation of the 13-member panel.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson plans to deliver his annual State of the State Address this Wednesday. His speech will begin at 3:00 p-m in the Missouri House of Representatives. The statewide broadcast begins at 2:45 p-m and will include reaction from Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia and State Representative Tracy McCreery of Olivette. The governor is expected to touch on topics like workforce development, infrastructure, and his plans on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funding.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Betty White fans honored the late actress on what would have been her 100th birthday Monday by donating to animal welfare organizations. The chief development officer for the Humane Society of Missouri says hundreds of donations coming in Monday surprised them. The money was donated as part of the “Betty White Challenge.” Gina Fromme says the donations are rolling in at a pace much higher than the organization could have imagined. Stray Rescue of St. Louis confirms the receipt of donations honoring her lifelong work as an animal activist. Betty White died on New Year’s Eve following a stroke that she suffered last month.