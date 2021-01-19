(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley has a new publisher for his upcoming book. Conservative publishing company Regnery (REGG-nury) has announced on Twitter that the Missouri Republican’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out in the spring. Simon & Schuster publishing company dropped its agreement with Hawley after Trump rioters tore through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, killing five people and vandalizing the place. Hawley led an effort that day to challenge the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, citing voter fraud allegations that several courts have struck down.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A study at Washington University in St. Louis says a new rapid blood test can figure out which coronavirus cases are at the highest risk of turning into severe health complications or death. The findings could help doctors determine how to best care for COVID-19 patients who take a downward spiral. The school says the test results come back within an hour and more study trials must be done before it can ask for approval from the U-S Food and Drug Administration. The study involved nearly 100 newly admitted Barnes Jewish Hospital patients with COVID-19.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An 18 million dollar federal grant will help 32 Missouri K-12 school districts boost literacy among children birth through Grade 12. A state press release says Missouri is one of 11 states to receive the five-year grant from the U-S Department of Education. The grant will help the districts develop literacy plans to use at their schools, while also giving additional literacy support for families. Some districts to get the grant include West Plains R-7 Elementary, Potosi R-3 schools, Neosho schools, New Bloomfield R-3 Elementary, and Hannibal middle and high schools.
(Stanberry, MO) -- The Tri-County Health Department in Stanberry has created a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, due to the high interest in getting the vaccine and a shortage of staff covering the area there. Health administrator Teresa McDonald says the list has helped streamline the vaccination process. She says at least 800 people are on the waiting list. Starting Monday, first responders, those over age 65 and high-risk individuals are eligible to get vaccinated, if supply is available.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is considering legislation to appoint House and Senate Marshals, to help provide physical security and perform other duties at the State Capitol. Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, a former state Department of Public Safety director, has filed legislation that will be heard in committee next week. Under the bill, Missouri House and Senate marshals would be able to wear a concealable firearm and make arrests based upon state law. They would have to have at least five years' experience as a law enforcement officer and have a peace officer license.