(Statewide) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are announced for a majority of Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. Those areas could see total accumulations of between six and ten inches with locally heavier amounts up to twelve inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. Those areas could see total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.
(St. Louis, MO) -- On Friday, 40-year-old Quentin Jackson was sentenced to 16 years behind bars after entering blind pleas of guilty to Murder in the Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022. Jackson admitted that in January 2020, he stabbed 41-year-old Justin Leeman in the neck, killing him in Affton and stealing his vehicle. A blind plea of guilt is that there’s no agreement with the state on a sentencing recommendation. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison for these offenses. The court imposed sentences of sixteen years for Murder in the Second Degree, three years for Armed Criminal Action and seven years for Stealing a Motor Vehicle, with all sentences to run concurrently.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says Missouri’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national average. In 2019, 188 Missouri veterans died by suicide. State Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City, Chairman of the House Veterans Committee, has presented a report to another House committee. He expresses concern about the mental health of veterans in Missouri and by how many have taken their life. Griffith’s Interim Committee on Veteran’s Mental Health and Suicide learned that one contributing factor that can lead to veteran suicide was the stigma associated with mental health and seeking treatment. Griffith’s interim committee recommends that the Missouri Legislature devotes a minimum of 27-million-dollars to help fund the state’s 988 Crisis Lifeline.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development is requesting public feedback on draft guidelines for its Digital Demonstration Projects Grant Program. The $250,000 program will help the Office of Broadband better understand, develop, and implement programming that furthers the goal of digital equity and inclusion in Missouri. The public input survey will assist the D-E-D in creating the program guidelines, which determine the use of the grant funds, application evaluation criteria, and eligible applicants. The public input survey is open through this Friday, January 27th.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Las Vegas man pled guilty in federal court to being in possession of more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in his duffel bag aboard a bus passing through Kansas City, Missouri. 53-year-old Reginald Thomas Senior pled guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. A police canine alerted to the presence of drugs in a duffel bag that was among the luggage of a bus from Los Angeles that arrived at a bus station in Kansas City on July 28, 2021. When officers searched his duffel bag, they found a backpack that contained seven bundles, which contained 8.1 pounds of methamphetamine.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers are weighing legislation that seeks to provide expanded Medicaid coverage for low-income women. If passed, the coverage would include full Medicaid benefits for the length of the pregnancy as well as for one year following the end of the pregnancy. The Missouri Health and Welfare Committee heard testimony on bills that were sponsored by Republican Sen. Elaine Gannon of De Soto and Democratic Sen. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis. The proposal did not pass through the state legislature last year. Gannon said the urgency of the legislation is key due to the continuous coverage provision of Medicaid, which prevents Missouri from removing anyone during the COVID health emergency, ends in April.