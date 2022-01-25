(Rolla, MO) -- The state is investigating four cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Rolla. Scientists with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are working to identify the bacteria that sickened the former patients at Phelps Health. The first case was diagnosed last May. The D-H-S-S says it is working with hospital officials to put public health safeguards into place. Phelps Health says it is working with its water monitoring company to test its water system and find the source of the bacteria.
(Festus, MO) -- The chief of the Festus Fire Department has died after weeks of being treated for COVID-19 complications. The department says Fire Chief Kevin (like coffee creamer) Cremer was a firefighter for nearly 30 years, joining the Festus Fire Department 15 years ago. Officials say he died Monday morning in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County. He was 48. The fire department says it’s treating this as a “line of duty” death.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County judge has sentenced a woman convicted of killing her husband to 16 years in prison. Defense attorneys had argued during her trial that Lynlee Renick’s husband had been abusive. Ben Renick ran a snake-breeding business in Montgomery County. The case was heard in Boone County on a change of venue, with the jury brought in from Clay County. K-M-I-Z Television reports the wife had been accused of working with others to kill her husband for his money. A friend testified she help Renick try to kill her husband twice, once by using poison and then helping plan the 2017 shooting.
(Wentzville, MO) -- The Wentzville School Board has decided to remove a controversial book from the district’s school libraries. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison will no longer be a reading choice for advanced placement classes. K-T-V-I Television reports the board made the decision last week after a review committee had voted to retain it. The book covers issues like racism, incest, rape, and child molestation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- With Missouri emergency rooms filled well past their capacity, public health officials are urging people to reserve their E-R visits for emergencies only. A news release from the Missouri Hospital Association and the state Department of Health and Senior Services asks patients seeking routine care to visit urgent care or primary care centers. The demand for COVID-19 testing and care is said to be causing hospital waiting rooms to fill up. Those will severe illnesses or life-threatening conditions should continue to come to the E-R.