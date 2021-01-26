(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal judge has sentenced a 34-year-old St. Louis man to 77 months in prison for threatening to attack or murder police officers. The incident happened in November 2018 when W-T Cortez boarded a MetroLink train without a ticket. When officers tried to search him for weapons, Cortez ran off but left a backpack behind. Inside, officers found a loaded handgun. Since Cortez was a felon, his possession of the weapon was illegal. Authorities say he called his probation officer multiple times after the incident, threatening to kill officers and saying he wasn’t going back to prison.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Justice Department has announced numerous arrests and federal indictments against top leaders of the Gangster Disciples gang for a years-long conspiracy that involves alleged murders and other crimes. The indictments were unsealed Monday. Four southeast Missouri men are under federal indictment: 50-year-old Sean Clemon, 28-year-old Dominque Maxwell and 29-year-old Perry Harris, all of Cape Girardeau. 44-year-old Barry Boyce of Charleston was also indicted. Federal prosecutors allege that Clemon, Maxwell, and Harris killed Leroy Allen during a 2018 Gangster Disciples meeting in Bridgeton. The indictment also alleges that the Gangster Disciples have been involved in "an ongoing scheme" to smuggle K-2 into Missouri state prisons.
(Arvada, CO) -- The U-S Marshals confirm the final two jail escapees from Iron County have been captured in Colorado. Marshals say Dwight Abernathie was captured at an Arvada Walmart, after allegedly trying to shoplift. Samuel Gillam was captured Monday morning at a Denver homeless shelter. Abernathie had been jailed for assault, while Gillam was jailed for kidnapping. It's unclear whether Abenathie and Gillam will waive extradition. If they fight extradition, Governors Mike Parson and Jared Polis would have to get involved and sign paperwork.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee has heard testimony on legislation to appoint House and Senate marshals, to provide physical security at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, a former state Department of Public Safety director, is the bill sponsor. He emphasizes that the physical security at the Missouri Capitol shouldn't be a partisan issue. Roberts testified Monday that a former Missouri House Speaker was threatened by someone in the gallery, several years ago.
(Farmington, MO) -- A Missouri woman made history while officiating an N-B-A game Monday night. Natalie Sago was part of the first three-person N-B-A officiating crew that featured two women. Sago was born in St. Louis and grew up in Farmington. Her officiating career began nine years ago when she called A-A-U games on weekends. Her original goal was to officiate women’s games at the Division One collegiate level, but she quickly passed that accomplishment. Her father says the professional league doesn’t look at his daughter and others as female officials – just as officials.