(St. Louis, MO) -- The City of St. Louis will pay close to $5.2 million to settle claims by several dozen people that police violated their rights during mass arrests at a 2017 protest, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Nearly 90 people who were downtown for protests following the acquittal of former city police officer Jason Stockley will see about $58,500 per person, which equates to $4.91 million. Three others who filed individual suits related to what’s called a police kettle, which is where officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area, have settled for $85,000 each. Stockley was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith from December 2011.
(Jefferson City, MO) – The Missouri Department of Economic Development wants your input on how it should spend grant money designed to boost the state’s entertainment industry. The proposed Entertainment Industry Grant Program would use 5 million dollars in federal ARPA funds to help Missouri’s entertainment industry recover from work stoppages caused by the pandemic. Public comments are being accepted through 5-PM on February 13th, and more information can be found at D-E-D-2-dot-mo-dot-gov-slash-one-stop-arpa-resources-tourism. (ded2.mo.gov/one-stop-arpa-resources-tourism)
(Statewide) -- The attorneys general in seven states, including Missouri, want to know why the EPA has failed to write year-round E15 regulations as required by the Clean Air Act. They informed the EPA of their frustration in a letter to Administrator Michael Regan and Director Shalanda Young from the Office of Management and Budget, reminding them that the statute requires the EPA to promulgate regulations within 90 days of their request and that it’s been almost 270 days since the notification. Attorneys General from Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin have signed the letter, which was delivered Friday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation are planning a controlled culling of deer within Prairie State Park in Barton County. They cite the discovery of a CWD-positive deer during firearms season and are planning the reduction to prevent the disease from spreading. It begins on February 1 and continues through the month. Portions of the park may be closed and visitors should check the park and site status map. MDC officials speculate that localized removal of deer through targeted culling is an effective means to minimize the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease and reduce its spread through the deer population. The contagious disease can be transmitted freely within and among deer populations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations to help feed children who otherwise would go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies, when children don’t have access to free or reduced-price meals at school. The Summer Food Service Program reimburses organizations for meals they serve to children under age 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer months. Visit health (dot) MO (dot) gov for more information.