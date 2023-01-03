(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
(Statewide) -- The number of people who died from traffic crashes in Missouri last year totaled 1,010. According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, that figure is down slightly from 2021’s 1,016. The organization says 59-percent of those killed in 2022 were not wearing a seat belt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's New Year's holiday counting period ended at midnight.
(Statewide) -- A state lawmaker wants to require independent performance audits every four years on each of Missouri's state department, the Legislature, judicial branch, and Governor’s Office. State Representative Louis Riggs, a Republican from northeast Missouri’s Hannibal, is proposing the performance audits for “economy and efficiency.” Under the legislation, the Missouri Office of Administration would seek bids and select an independent auditor. Results of the audits must be posted on the public website of each agency.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s elected leaders, their staff, the governor’s cabinet, lobbyists, and onlookers will be decked out Wednesday night. The 2023 Legislative Inaugural Ball will be held at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The ball happens every two years in Missouri. The night has historically included tuxes, formal gowns, dancing, and alcohol. The fancy celebration begins at 6 p.m.
(Statewide) -- NASA says one of the most consistent and best meteor showers of the year is happening tonight. The Quadrantids meteor shower will peak shortly before dawn. Between 60 to 200 meteors per hour are expected. But, the first full moon of the year will coincide with the shooting stars, dimming the changes of seeing the show in its full glory.