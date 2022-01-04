(Kirksville, MO) -- A 52-year-old Kirksville man is being held for a deadly shooting that occurred last week. Ray Francis Rijos Romero was taken into custody Sunday. Romero is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and several related charges. Authorities are still searching for Anquan Eugene Glover who remains at large. Two people were killed and two were wounded in the shooting incident last Thursday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Officials in Kansas City say no business will be conducted in city hall today (Tuesday) while it is closed for repairs. An interior water line on the sixth floor broke Monday afternoon, leaking water onto the lower floors. The 85-year-old building is expected to reopen Wednesday during normal business hours. That will depend on repairs being completed and the water damage being cleaned up. City employees are working remotely and city business – like applying for permits and paying fees – can be conducted online.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Top leaders of the Missouri Legislature are to be deposed as part of a federal lawsuit over the firing of a former state House employee. Tad Mayfield says he lost his job because he expressed concerns about a lack of masking and other COVID-19-related measures. Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz and former House Speaker Elijah Haahr will be questioned. Mayfield says he was fired for poor performance after asking Schatz and Haahr to require masks in the entire building. The 2022 legislative session convenes Wednesday with few COVID-19 safety measures in place at the state Capitol.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Fair is announcing the theme of the 2022 event. The “Buckets of Fun” fair is set for is Aug 11th through the 21st in Sedalia. The state fair has been recognized internationally for excellence in agriculture education, sponsorship, competitive exhibits and communications in its attendance size category. This is the fair’s 122nd season. A little over 330 thousand people attended the event last summer.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- It was remarkable Missouri traffic news in a news release from the State Highway Patrol. The M-S-H-P has reported NO traffic deaths over the extended New Year holiday weekend. There were two-thirds fewer vehicle crashes this year at slightly over 400. That compared to more than 12 hundred last year. State officials report that between 6:00 p-m Thursday and 11:59 p-m Sunday there were no boating crashes or drownings statewide.