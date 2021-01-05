(Jefferson City, MO) -- Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say a preliminary investigation has found that a man shot and killed by Jefferson City Police Sunday had shown a knife in a threatening manner and ignored verbal commands to drop it. The Patrol says the officers, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons and struck the suspect. He is identified as 59-year-old James Reising of Columbia. Reising was pronounced dead at a Jefferson City hospital. The Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting the investigation.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Former Missouri U-S Senator John Danforth is weighing in on fellow Republican Josh Hawley’s effort to object to the General Election results. Danforth, who endorsed Hawley, says “Lending credence to President Trump's false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government.” He says it is “the opposite of conservative; it is radical.” There are reportedly about a dozen Senators and more than 100 House members who plan to back Hawley’s effort during Wednesday’s vote. A rally is reportedly planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol to show support for Hawley.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s minimum wage has increased by 85 cents to 10-dollars, 30-cents per hour. The increase is a part of a five-year plan. In 2018, Missouri voters approved an effort to boost the minimum wage by 85 cents every year until it reaches 12 dollars-an-hour in 2023. All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the 10-30 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than 500-thousand dollars. The state’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers. Compensation for tipped workers must also total at least 10-30 an hour.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Rocheport Republican Representative Chuck Basye (BAY-see) is proposing to give families the option to let kids learn in-seat elsewhere if their district is online-only because of the coronavirus. Jefferson City radio station K-W-O-S reports any district not providing onsite instruction would be required to pay the costs for kids to learn in-person elsewhere. Basye is also proposing tax credits for costs families picked up while kids learned at home, such as tuition, fees, tutoring, computer software, and textbooks. The new legislative session begins Wednesday.
(Terre Haute, IN) -- A federal appeals court has cleared the way to execute the only woman on federal death row. Lisa Montgomery was convicted of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett of Skidmore in 2004 and stealing the victim’s unborn child. Montgomery is set to be executed on January 12 – before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ruling by a three-judge panel concluded that a lower court judge erred when he vacated Montgomery’s execution date.