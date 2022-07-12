(New Madrid, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri believe extreme heat is to blame for the weekend deaths of two people in New Madrid County. Police in the city of Gideon say they received a call Saturday night asking for a well-being check to be done. Officers entered the home and found a married couple and three dogs dead. Investigators say temperatures were in the mid to upper 90’s for several days last week and heat warnings were issued. Foul play is not suspected.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri reports more than eleven-thousand-700 new coronavirus cases and nearly 850 Covid patients in Missouri hospitals over a seven-day period. The state Department of Health and Senior Services says residents 65 and older lead the state with the most cases, followed by those 25 to 44 years old. Twenty-two Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis have high virus transmission levels.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Top Democrats in the Missouri legislature are calling upon Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to clarify women’s access to birth control. Republicans boast that Missouri became the first state to effectively ban abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Row-V-Wade. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo say they want clarity on the issue of contraception and a definition of medical emergencies when it comes to ectopic pregnancies.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- “Help Wanted” signs are a common item found in more and more business windows around the state. Missouri had more than 96-thousand job openings posted in June -- that’s just the ones known from job boards, newspapers, and employer websites. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, also known as MERIC, says registered nurse openings lead with more than 44-hundred, followed by roughly 35-hundred software developer and analyst jobs.
(UNDATED) -- Gas prices have fallen 25 cents over the past month in Missouri. Triple-A auto club reports the state’s average gas price today (Tuesday) is four dollars, 38 cents per gallon -- well below the national average of four-65 per gallon. The highest gas prices continue to be in the central, northern, northeast, and eastern parts of the state. Miller County, near the Lake of the Ozarks, leads with the highest gas price at 4-63 a gallon. Lower gas prices can be found in southwest Missouri’s Joplin and the Kansas City area, but the absolute lowest today is in Washington County, southwest of St. Louis, at four-oh-one per gallon.