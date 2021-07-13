(Troy, MO) -- Charges have been filed against Pam Hupp in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria in Lincoln County. Faria’s husband had been convicted in the case and was exonerated last year. Prosecutor Michael Wood announced those charges during a Monday news conference. Wood says he will be seeking the death penalty because the “case stands alone in its heinousness and depravity.” Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger, a mentally disabled man in O’Fallon. Prosecutors say that murder was part of a bizarre plot by Hupp to draw attention away from herself in the Faria case.
(Dexter, MO) -- The National Weather Service says the hospital in southeast Missouri was struck by an EF-2 tornado on Saturday night, blowing in windows and blowing an attached structure away from the hospital. Twenty-two patients and 40 staff members at Southeast Health in Dexter had to be evacuated, with some patients transferred to Cape Girardeau. The Weather Service’s Paducah office says the tornado also damaged numerous vehicles that were parked at the Dexter hospital, along with at least 150 homes in Stoddard County. The Dexter hospital currently has no power and hopes to restore power and re-open its emergency room on Wednesday.
(Moberly, MO). -- A former corrections officer at Moberly Correctional Center is heading to prison for the rest of his life for killing his secret mistress three years ago. Fifty-four-year-old James Addie of Mexico, Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus ten years, for the 2018 killing of Molly Watson in Monroe County. Addie was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Watson's death. She had been shot to death execution-style. Addie and Watson both worked at the prison. Prosecutors say Addie killed his fiance to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. Addie did address the court Monday, saying defense attorney T.J. Kirsch was ineffective. The "News-Tribune" reports Addie told Judge Jon Beetem that Kirsch "didn't bring up that Molly's ex had stalked her."
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Bipartisan name, image, and likeness legislation that's a top priority for University of Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz will be signed into law today (Tuesday) by Governor Mike Parson. A bipartisan coalition of conservative Republicans, progressive Democrats, and others pushed for the name, image, and likeness legislation, saying it will help Mizzou better compete against defending national champion Alabama and other S-E-C opponents. A provision in House Bill 297 prohibits Missouri public and private higher education institutions from preventing a student from earning compensation for the student's name, image, likeness rights, or athletic reputation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that outlines statewide missions for two Missouri universities will be signed into law today (Tuesday) by Missouri's governor. The bill designates Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau as an institution with a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science, and cybersecurity. It designates Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville as an institution with a statewide mission in educator preparation, emergency/disaster management, and profession-based learning.