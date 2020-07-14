(Columbia, MO) -- Eight months after he pleaded guilty to arson charges in federal court, a sentencing hearing for Wesley Brian Kaster has been canceled. He was supposed to be sentenced for the February 2019 arson of a Planned Parenthood clinic during a Monday hearing. Kaster will remain in federal custody. He had been caught on surveillance video breaking into the building and lighting an incendiary device. His sentencing hearing will be reset.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Detectives from the Jefferson City Police Department are urging witnesses to Sunday evening's deadly motorcycle crash to come forward with information. Jefferson City Police say 68-year-old Gregory Detienne was killed after he lost control on Highway 50 and struck a guardrail before his motorcycle reentered the road and collided with another motorcycle. Investigators say more motorcyclists were in the area of the tri-level when the crash happened and could provide information to assist the investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's health director is urging young people to practice social distancing and to wear a mask, saying it's the key to preventing the spread of COVID-19. State Department of Health and Senior Services Director Doctor Randall Williams urges young people to be creative, suggesting masks for Mizzou, the Cardinals, Blues, Chiefs and Royals. Missouri now has 27-thousand-443 confirmed coronavirus cases, which is an increase of about 800 since Friday. Missouri now has totaled one-thousand-69 deaths.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation that modernizes Missouri's foster care system and provides health coverage to homeless children has been signed into law by the governor. St. Joseph G-O-P State Representative Sheila Solon (pronounced SO-lin), who chairs the House Children and Families Committee, says the bill improves transparency in the foster care system and ensures that it remains focused on the best interests of the child. Solon's bill aims to reform the foster care system, by requiring the creation of a response team that will review the practices of the Children's Division and any contractors. There are currently about 14-thousand foster care children in Missouri. Craig Stevenson of the group "Kids Win Missouri" says the bill will positively impact children of all ages.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The outgoing Senate Transportation Committee chairman says Missouri is not funding roads and bridges adequately. Poplar Bluff State Senator Doug Libla, who's leaving the Senate in January due to term limits, says Missouri's gasoline tax needs to be increased, noting the state's 17-cent per gallon gas tax has remained the same since 1996. Libla filed Senate Bill 539 in January to raise the state's gasoline tax from 17 to 19-cents per gallon. While the Transportation Committee approved it, the bill died on the Senate floor. Libla says that proposal would have raised $144 million annually for Missouri transportation. While Missouri has the nation's seventh-largest highway system with about 34 thousand miles of roadway, it ranks 49th in funding. Chairman Libla says out-of-state motorists pay 40 to 50 percent of Missouri's gasoline tax.