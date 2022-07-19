(Washington, DC) -- Staffers in at least eight U-S House offices have filed to form the first labor unions in Congress, including a worker for St. Louis Democrat Cori Bush. Monday was the first day they could file, as new rules began to allow many staffers to bargain collectively. Roll Call, a Capitol Hill publication, says organizers have said they would like to see agreements on things like pay equity, sexual harassment policies, and how office funds are designated. The new rules are only for the U-S House, not Senate-side workers, or those who work in joint House-Senate offices.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Veterans of Foreign Wars are gathering in Kansas City this week for an annual convention. More than 10-thousand veterans are part of the convention that began over the weekend. The V-F-W convention will approve new national priorities to guide the organization as it lobbies Congress on issues to help the nation’s veterans, service members, and their families. Governor Mike Parson spoke at Monday’s convention lineup.
(Salem, MO) -- A man who reportedly pointed a gun at police officers in southern Missouri’s Salem was shot during a standoff. On Saturday, the man’s wife reported her husband was drunk and pointed a loaded weapon at her head. She escaped the home. The suspect is expected to recover. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.
(UNDATED) -- Another steamy week is ahead in Missouri. Temperatures could get into the triple digits in the Show-Me State again today (Tuesday) through Saturday. Despite Sunday’s rain in some parts of Missouri, the U-S Drought Monitor shows about two-thirds of the state is experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.
(Culver City, CA) -- Day Four turned out to be the final day for a Missouri school teacher competing on the popular T-V game show Jeopardy. Emily Fiasco, a band teacher for the Mehlville School District in St. Louis County, had a three-day winning streak going until last night’s (Monday’s) episode. She got the final Jeopardy question right but didn’t bid enough money to win again, falling short by ONE dollar. Fiasco finishes with at least 87-thousand dollars in prize money.