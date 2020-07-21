(Oregon, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the median along Interstate 29. The body of 29-year-old Jeromy S. Loveday of Powell, Tennessee was found near mile marker 47 just before 2:00 p-m. Traffic on the interstate was shut down while investigators were on the scene. The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is working with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department on the case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he wants the upcoming special session to be tightly-focused on violence – and be done quickly. Parson says he hopes lawmakers are prepared and able to take up the bills on violent crime “as soon as possible.” The special session starts next Monday. Parson has said not every lawmaker needs to be in the Capitol each day. The bills will be heard in committee before they reach the floors of the Missouri House and Senate. He says the only reason he is calling the special session is the rising rates of violent crime and homicides in Missouri’s largest cities.
(Washington, DC) -- Some Republican Congressional leaders are getting back to work on another round of coronavirus relief. The latest package reportedly includes 75 billion dollars tied to schools that reopen to in-person classes, funding for small businesses, and liability protections for businesses and schools against coronavirus lawsuits. West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler hopes a second stimulus payment targets unemployed Americans, instead of giving most Americans another check. Many Democrats want the plan to include aid to cities and states, funding for rental assistance, hazard premium pay for frontline workers and help in communities of color hurt by the virus.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The 2020 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia will be much different this year. Organizers say it will be a youth livestock show only, because of coronavirus concerns. Missouri State Fair spokeswoman Kari Mergen (pronounced MER-gen; with a hard g like go) tells K-M-I-Z-T-V that the fair strives to host a quality outdoor experience for all fairgoers. Some vendors and sponsors had to cancel, because of COVID-19 concerns. The fair's youth livestock show will take place from August 13th-to-23rd.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An autopsy will be done on the body of a convicted double-murderer who died Sunday afternoon in prison. James Betts was unresponsive at the Jefferson City Correctional Center at about 1:30 p-m. The 69-year-old inmate was serving 50 years without the possibility of parole for convictions on two counts of capital murder in Jackson County. He had been incarcerated at the Missouri Department of Corrections since 1981.