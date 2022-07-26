(North Kansas City, MO) -- A public visitation is set for this evening for North Kansas City Police officer Daniel Vasquez. It begins at Five P-M and runs through Nine P-M at Vineyard Church in Kansas City. Funeral services are at Nine A-M tomorrow (Wednesday) at Vineyard Church. The 32-year-old Vasquez was fatally shot during a traffic stop last week. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Rocha has been charged with killing Vasquez.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that left two people dead. Investigators believe the fire is suspicious. A fire department spokesman says crews saw a fireball going up the outside building before it spread Monday morning. One person suffered minor burns. The arson team is leading the inspection.
(Silex, MO) -- A farmer is dead after a tractor crash in eastern Missouri’s Lincoln County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Johnny Tompkins of Silex crossed the centerline on Highway H Sunday evening, went off the roadway and rolled the tractor. Troopers say Tompkins was ejected and died at the scene.
(Sikeston, MO) -- A North Carolina company plans to expand to southeast Missouri, investing one-point-four million dollars and creating 25 jobs. EnviCor (EN-vih-core) Enterprises will open a new location in Sikeston -- the company’s first site in the Midwest. EnviCor Enterprises manufactures plastic parts in the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial, and water industries. The company used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.
(UNDATED) -- Most of Missouri is finally getting much-needed rainfall this week, but some areas may be getting too much at one time. An area of heavy rain continues to follow the same path over portions of northeast Missouri, causing a potential threat of flash flooding. Excessive heat continues through the first half of the week for southwest Missouri. The Kansas City area could get rain and temps in the 80’s through Friday. Southeast Missouri is expected to be hot and humid this week with scattered thunderstorms.