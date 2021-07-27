(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit in St. Louis County Circuit Court to stop a mask mandate from being imposed in the city and county. The suit names St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and the directors of the city and county health departments. Schmitt’s suit alleges the mask mandates are a case of government overreach. It argues that reimposing the mandate is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutional, and unlawful.
(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk has shocked members of his staff by announcing his plan to step down. Sterk will leave the position once a nationwide search is complete and his successor is named. He has led the department while new facilities have been built, fundraising is strong, and there has been both academic and athletic success. Athletes at Mizzou have posted a grade point average of three-point-zero or better for nine consecutive semesters, including a school-record three-point-44 during the spring 2020 term. A school-record 18 teams made the postseason last year despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The departure is being described as a “mutual” decision.
(Undated) -- C-D-C coronavirus vaccination information shows nearly 82-percent of Missouri’s long-term care center residents are completely vaccinated, but less than 46-percent of health care workers are fully vaccinated. The worker vaccination rate puts Missouri close to last among all 50 states. Some Missouri hospitals have recently required their workers to get vaccinated. The state reports that more than 11-hundred new COVID-19 cases and nearly 17-hundred coronavirus patients are being treated in a Missouri hospital.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A statewide task force will be formed to review the state’s plan to overcome the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Governor Parson has signed a bill into law creating the 21-member group. About 120-thousand Missourians are living with the disease. The task force will assess the existing services and resources available for Alzheimer’s patients and their families and identify opportunities for Missouri to coordinate with federal agencies. The task force must deliver a report to the governor and Legislature by June 2022 and add to the report annually.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A prisoner who was serving a life sentence for murder has died at a maximum-security Jefferson City prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 44-year-old Vaughn Krepps died Friday at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. The "Independence Examiner" reports Krepps was homeless in 2013 when he shot and killed Thomas Kuether at an Independence motel. The murder happened as Krepps was doing tattoo work, according to the newspaper. He was convicted of second-degree murder and had been serving time since 2011.