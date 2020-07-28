(Jefferson City, MO) -- If Missouri lawmakers needed any incentive to pass legislation aimed at slowing the rise in violent crime, St. Louis provided it. A deadly weekend there resulted in seven people killed and nearly two dozen others wounded. Republican State Senator Bob Onder points out that Missouri has the third-highest murder rate in the country. He calls the state’s violence an out-of-control crime epidemic. Governor Mike Parson says he wants lawmakers to focus on better protecting witnesses and empowering them, creating stronger punishment for kids who use weapons, and cracking down on illegal gun sales. Republican State Senator Doug Libla has filed bills addressing many of the governor’s ideas.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County has determined there is enough evidence to bind a former Columbia police officer over for trial. Andria Heese entered a not guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter charges during a Monday court appearance. Heese was driving her police department S-U-V up onto a sidewalk last year to monitor school buses when she hit and killed four-year-old Gabriella Curry. The Columbia School District has already reached a 125-thousand-dollar settlement with the girl’s family.
(Columbia, MO) -- The M-U Sinclair School of Nursing is working with the state to help more than 500 Missouri nursing homes fight COVID-19. A news release says the university has collaborated with various community organizations to deliver more than three thousand face shields to nursing homes. Other efforts include offering recommendations and supporting nursing home staff and administrators as they navigate and use infection control practices. The school says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of advanced practice registered nurses, who play a key role in identifying and managing illness in nursing homes to prevent avoidable hospitalizations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Teachers and others protested Monday at the Missouri Capitol demanding that schools in COVID-19 hot spots hold online classes this fall. They also want teachers to have “the best P-P-E and infrastructure to safely return.” Some Missouri schools are starting fall classes online, while others are doing in-person schooling, starting classes after Labor Day or a combination of things. The state is leaving it up to local districts to decide whether to require staff and students to wear masks.
(Clayton, MO) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is putting in place tighter restrictions designed to fight the rising cases of COVID-19. Starting Friday, the county is limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, rolling back occupancy for businesses to 25 percent and closing bars at 10:00 p-m each night. Statewide, Missouri has reported nearly 42 thousand cases of COVID-19, and nearly 12 hundred deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county will provide teachers with places to quarantine when schools reopen this fall.