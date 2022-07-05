(UNDATED) -- Another major heat wave is making its way through Missouri. There will be dangerous heat through at least Wednesday with the heat index topping out around 115 degrees, depending on which part of the state you are in. If you need a place to cool off, Missouri has more than 500 cooling centers. Google Missouri cooling centers to find one near you.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Six people were shot in three separate incidents over the holiday weekend in Kansas City. Two of the victims were killed and four were injured. Four of the victims were shot early Monday morning near the popular tourist area of the Power and Light District after a concert at the T-Mobile Center. The other shootings happened elsewhere in the city. K-C-P-D information shows more than 70 homicides have occurred in the city so far this year.
(UNDATED) -- Fireworks were not the only things sky high in Missouri this Fourth of July weekend. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey found consumers paid an average of nearly 70 dollars ($69.68) for standard July Fourth cookout fare, including more costly burgers, buns, potato salad, chips, lemonade, and ice cream. The item that rose in cost the most -- ground beef, -- was up a whopping 36 percent from last year. This breaks down to about seven dollars a person per ten cookout attendees. The survey found that prices are increasing based on the ongoing war in Ukraine, inflation across the consumer landscape, supply chain disruptions and "shrinkflation" due to the pandemic, among other factors.
(UNDATED) -- A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she released the catfish back into the water.