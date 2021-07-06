(Macon, MO) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says access to broadband internet service is critical to people living in the state’s rural areas. The Missouri Republican says the pandemic emphasized the importance of expanding high-speed internet access. Seventeen broadband providers were awarded nearly 350 million dollars in funding to expand the service late last year. Blunt says it’s important to move quickly. He points out that about 26 percent of rural Missourians don’t have access to the internet right now.
(Waynesville, MO) -- Crews with the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District have rescued a hiker who fell more than 100 feet off a cliff Monday morning. The emergency call was received at about 11:30 a-m. When rescuers got to the location near the Devil’s Elbow campground they found the victim 300 feet up the hillside, but at the bottom of the cliff where he had been climbing. A “technical rope rescue” was conducted. The man’s name hasn’t been released, but he was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.
(Springfield, MO) -- Doctors say the number of COVID-19 patients jumped by nearly 27 percent over the Fourth of July holiday in southwest Missouri. Immunization rates are low in that hard-hit part of the state, leading to a temporary ventilator shortfall and a call for help from respiratory therapists. A spokesperson at Mercy Hospital in Springfield tweeted that the facility was treating 115 positive cases as of Monday. Erik Frederick says Mercy is searching for more ventilators. Missouri leads the country with the most new cases per capita in the last two weeks.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Public Safety reports the state recorded 17 drowning deaths in June. That’s the most in more than a decade. In the latest case, a 16-year-old girl drowned in the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park in Ballwin. Searchers found Kara Wrice’s body hours after she went under and failed to resurface. She had been swimming with a group in the Missouri suburb.
(Des Peres, MO) -- St. Louis County police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting at a mall last weekend. Twenty-year-old Malachi Maclin of Florissant was fatally wounded inside the West County Center in Des Peres Saturday. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. The mall closed early at about 6:20 p-m after the incident. Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident between two people. Some shoppers and employees were evacuated while others were on lockdown inside the mall. Police cleared the area about three hours later.