(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police report the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect in the city’s double-murder last weekend. The teenager’s name hasn’t been released. He was turned over to juvenile authorities facing two counts of second-degree murder, plus armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Five people were shot Sunday just after midnight. Thirty-eight-year-old Tara Knedler and 11-year-old Ri’ajauhna were killed.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Authorities in St. Louis are reclassifying the shooting of a four-year-old boy on the Fourth of July as a homicide. Michael Goodlow the Third suffered a head wound when he was hit by an apparent stray bullet on the city’s northwest side. A police spokesperson says it’s too early to say if the fatal shooting was the result of celebratory gunfire. No arrests have been made.
(Wentzville, MO) -- Almost 150 thousand people have joined the Facebook group "Keeping Bruno Safe" which has been chronicling the adventures of a black bear that left Wisconsin and ended up in Missouri. After becoming trapped by 10 foot high fences Monday close to I-70 near Wentzville, the exhausted and dehydrated Bruno was tranquilized and taken to a safer, undisclosed location. He was first spotted in Missouri June 30th. The Missouri Department of Conservation tracked his movements through reports from the public. More than 400 people watched as he was tranquilized.
(Fairfax, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Fairfax Monday morning. Deputies with the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting victim died at a hospital and the shooter retreated inside a nearby apartment. The suspected gunman finally surrendered after a standoff lasting about an hour-and-a-half. No names have been released. The highway patrol is conducting the investigation because at least one shot was fired by a deputy.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Patrick Mahomes tweets he is “Here to stay” after signing a record N-F-L contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes deal is for 10 years and 503 million dollars – with 477 million guaranteed. The deal includes a no-trade clause and gives the Chiefs quarterback the ability to get out of the contract. An injury guarantee worth 140 million is included. Mahomes was the first professional football quarterback to ever win a league Most Valuable Player award and a Super Bowl before turning 25.