(Washington, DC) -- As pushed for by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, COVID testing restrictions on international travel to the United States have been changed. Biden administration officials said last week that it will lift the requirement that international travelers test negative for the coronavirus before coming to the United States. The Centers for Disease Control says this decision was based on science and the latest data. Senator Blunt just this week questioned the continuation of the restriction as he heard testimony from travel executives. The requirement was lifted Monday.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Authorities in western Missouri are still investigating an attempted double-murder suicide in Lee’s Summit. Investigators say 69-year-old William Trenchard fatally shot his son and daughter in a home Thursday and then tried to kill himself. Police identified the victims as 38-year-old Jennifer Trenchard and 33-year-old David Trenchard. Officers say William had been hospitalized on life support Friday and there’s no update on his medical condition.
(Raytown, MO) -- A 48-year-old man is the victim of an apparent drowning at an apartment pool in the Kansas City area. The Raytown Fire Department found the man at the bottom of an outdoor pool Sunday afternoon. A firefighter pulled him from the water and crews tried to revive the man for 25 minutes, but he died at the scene.
(Rolla, MO) -- A central Missouri teen is dead after falling out of a moving pickup in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck was being driven by a 16-year-old on a rural county road near St. James Sunday night when the passenger fell out of the bed. Troopers say the 16-year-old victim died at Phelps Health in Rolla. Investigators are still trying to determine what happened. No names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conversation says black bears are on the move this time of year. They have been spotted in more than half of Missouri’s counties. Biologist Nate Bowersock is reminding residents that odor attracts bears, and they can smell food “up to a mile away.” He says bears can be attracted to things with strong scents, such as “bird food, pet food, (and) livestock feed -- if it’s left outside, it’s likely to attract a bear. Conservation officials says it’s important to keep camp sites clean, pack food in secure containers, and dispose of trash immediately.