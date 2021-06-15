(Jefferson City, MO) -- The average salaries for Missouri workers increased to just over 54-thousand dollars annually between 2019 to 2020 – a jump of nearly seven percent. Missouri’s Economic Research and Information Center says the data reflects growth in nearly every Missouri county. The counties around the St. Louis and Kansas City areas topped the list. Worth County in northwest Missouri and Ripley County in southeast Missouri are at the bottom with average salaries below 28-thousand dollars annually.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson plans to sign into law restrictions on Missouri’s local health departments. The legislation bans county health departments from issuing public health orders during a state-declared emergency. It limits them to ordering the closure of businesses, schools, churches, and gatherings for up to 30 days. After that time, closures will be left up to the local city council to decide. The bill would also ban cities and counties from requiring coronavirus vaccination records for anyone trying to access public transportation. Throughout the pandemic, the governor has maintained that local leaders should decide on health restrictions – not the state.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Senate Rules Committee plans to hold a hearing Wednesday about oversight of Capitol Police following the January 6th Capitol attack. U-S Senator Roy Blunt, the ranking Republican of the committee, was one of the members involved in producing an investigation report released last week about the attack by pro-Trump rioters. The report says Capitol police intelligence failed to fully communicate the scope of the threat to its officers and other law enforcement. The Senate report does not assess former President Trump’s role in the uprising.
(Lebanon, MO) -- A mistrial was declared Monday in the case of a Lake of the Ozarks area man charged with killing a woman because she was gay. The mistrial was declared after the jury was seated, but it's unclear what caused it. K-B-N-N Radio reports Steven Endlsey is charged with killing Danielle Smith and her mother in 2016. Prosecutors say Smith was stabbed to death and that her mother, Teresa Jackson, was strangled. Endsley is also accused of setting the home on fire after the victims were murdered. The case was moved from Camden to Laclede County on a change of venue.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The governor is reluctant to call a special session on the Grain Belt eminent domain issue in northern Missouri. While Missouri House Agriculture Committee Chairman Don Rone of Portageville has asked for a special session, Governor Parson says he has to be responsive to taxpayers as well. Parson says he supports Holcomb State Senator Jason Bean's legislation, which would require all affected county commissioners in eight northern Missouri counties to support the project before Grain Belt could proceed. Grain Belt opposes the bill, saying the northern Missouri project would support 15-hundred construction jobs over three years.