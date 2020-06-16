(Maryland Heights, MO) -- Almost 800 St. Louis-area casino workers are losing their jobs permanently. S-T-L Gaming Ventures has notified the state that Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights is eliminating 455 positions beginning in mid-August. P-N-K River City says it plans to lay off 329 workers at River City Casino and Hotel in St. Louis beginning at about the same time. The companies say the cutbacks are due to the unforeseen circumstances of the coronavirus. All 13 Missouri casinos were closed in mid-March to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. They were allowed to reopen on June 1.
(Washington, DC) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that L-G-B-T-Q workers nationwide, including in Missouri, are protected in federal anti-discrimination laws. In a six-to-three decision, the highest court in the land ruled that a provision of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans workplace discrimination on the basis of sex, extends protections to L-G-B-T-Q workers. For 22 years, gay rights advocates have tried to expand Missouri’s Nondiscrimination Act to include banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity for things like housing, access to public bathrooms and in the workplace. The Missouri Legislature has failed to pass such protections.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- While Missouri fully reopens for business this (Tuesday) morning, cities can still set their own COVID-19 restrictions. Kansas City remains under an emergency order until July 5. All Kansas City businesses cannot have more than half of their capacities in their facility at the same time. Despite the state reopening, Governor Mike Parson is emphasizing the importance of continued social distancing and proper handwashing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The governor also urges you to avoid large, congested crowds.
(Clayton, MO) -- A second suspect is now charged with murdering retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. Twenty-two-year-old Mark Jackson is charged with second-degree murder and several other felonies. St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Colona has denied bond for Jackson, who will make his first court appearance Friday. Suspected shooter Stephan Cannon has been charged with first-degree murder. Both men are being held in the St. Louis County Jail on no bond.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee is urging voters to approve a Medicaid expansion proposal on the August ballot. State Auditor Nicole Galloway addressed the Missouri Democratic Party state convention last weekend. Amendment Two will be on the August 4 statewide ballot. 36 states have approved Medicaid expansion. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its support of the August ballot measure on Friday.