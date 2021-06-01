(Oakville, MO) -- No charges have been filed against a neighbor who shot a man to death while he was trying to break into an Oakville apartment. The dead man’s former girlfriend lived there. St. Louis County police say the shooting happened at about 2:10 a-m Monday morning. Arriving officers found a wounded 27-year-old man when they arrived. Alex Mitchell died later after being taken to a hospital. The woman screamed for help as he tried to break in and the neighbor went outside to confront Mitchell before shooting him.
(Ste. Genevieve, MO) -- The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a ditch Saturday afternoon. A 9-1-1 caller led authorities to the location on the county’s north side. So far, the victim hasn’t been identified. Investigators say the death was determined to be a homicide after the autopsy was completed, but police haven’t said how he was killed. Authorities are hoping the public will help them identify him.
(Neosho, MO) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol reports members of a recovery team have found the body of a 12-year-old girl who was swept away by rushing water in Shoal Creek last week. The incident happened Wednesday at Lime Kiln Park in Neosho. Kaylin Brown’s body was found Sunday night. Severe storms and rising water levels forced the search to be suspended Thursday and Friday. The rescue crews were able to pull a man who tried to rescue the girl out of the water. Thirty-four-year-old Trevor Hicks was being treated but his medical condition isn’t known.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The man who attacked a 12-year-old boy while he was dancing on a Cape Girardeau sidewalk has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Cedric Moore had entered a guilty plea to a charge of felony assault. Twelve-year-old Ethan Hagler was dancing with his dance instructor last year when he was sucker-punched by Moore. The victim suffered a concussion and the attack was captured on Facebook Live.
(Bethany, MO) -- A 37-year-old Maryland man is being held in the Harrison County Jail on several felony warrants. David T. Shedd of Sharpsburg was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. He’s charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer. He’s being held pending the filing of formal charges.