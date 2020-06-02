(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police are confirming that four officers were shot during rioting Monday night. What started as peaceful protests over the killing of a man in Minneapolis turned violent as the night progressed. Sources say the officers were shot in the Olive Street corridor near the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. All of the officers are expected to survive. As gunfire escalated, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies came in to help.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- After a two-month delay, Missouri voters are going to the polls today (Tuesday) for the state’s general municipal elections. Clerks report a significant increase in the number of mail-in ballots. In Cape Girardeau, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says her office has received three times the normal amount. In most polling locations, you will find the voting judges sitting behind protective shields and voters will need to wait on yellow stars placed six feet apart. The polls will remain open until 7:00 p-m.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has withheld another 209-million dollars in budget restrictions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Mike Parson says Missouri lost 300-thousand jobs between March and April, a decrease of more than 10 percent. The latest restrictions are in addition to the two rounds announced in April totaling 227 million dollars. Monday’s restrictions will impact the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Office of Administration, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Health and Senior Services, and other agencies.
(Florissant, MO) -- Congressman Lacy Clay is condemning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying that systematic racism and excessive force led to Floyd's death. The St. Louis Democrat spoke at an Urban League food distribution event in Florissant. Clay told the audience that "that video doesn't lie, and the whole world is watching. George Floyd was not resisting arrest, he was resisting strangulation." Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged in Minnesota with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Congressman Clay is calling on the other three officers and a medic to be charged as accessories. Congressman Clay is calling on the Justice Department to investigate the Minneapolis Police Department. He wants to see a sweeping consent decree, similar to what happened in Ferguson.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The father of a Ferguson teenager who was killed during a police confrontation six years ago traveled to Minneapolis last weekend to show support for the community there, after the death of George Floyd. Michael Brown Senior says what's happening in Minneapolis reminds him of what happened to his son. Eighteen-year-old Michael Brown Junior was fatally shot during a confrontation with then-Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. The Obama Justice Department cleared Officer Wilson of criminal wrongdoing, and a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict him.
(Palmyra, MO) -- A 34-year-old Palmyra man has been arrested for a shooting Sunday afternoon. Palmyra police were called to the home at about 5:00 p-m, but when they arrived they were told Anthony DeSimone had already left. DeSimone had fought with an individual, left the location, then returned and fired several rounds into his opponent’s vehicle. Nobody was hit and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect down to his home. DeSimone was being held in the Marion County Jail.